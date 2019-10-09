Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
HAROLD JOHNSON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD B. JOHNSON


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD B. JOHNSON Obituary
HAROLD B.
JOHNSON, Jr.

CHICORA - Harold B. Johnson, Jr., age 80, passed away October 6, 2019 in Vero Beach.
Mr. Johnson was born in Bangor, Maine on March 9, 1939. He moved from Sarasota to Chicora 10 years ago. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Peace Time), a truck driver and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife Mildred Johnson, children Debra Chancey, Robert Johnson and Rhonda Fortner, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, October, 11, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 E. Canal Street, Mulberry, Fl. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now