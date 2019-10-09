|
|
HAROLD B.
JOHNSON, Jr.
CHICORA - Harold B. Johnson, Jr., age 80, passed away October 6, 2019 in Vero Beach.
Mr. Johnson was born in Bangor, Maine on March 9, 1939. He moved from Sarasota to Chicora 10 years ago. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Peace Time), a truck driver and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife Mildred Johnson, children Debra Chancey, Robert Johnson and Rhonda Fortner, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, October, 11, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 E. Canal Street, Mulberry, Fl. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019