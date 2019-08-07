|
|
HAROLD BOB
CHILDS
LAKELAND - Harold Bob Childs was born on September 8, 1932, in Grand Rapids, MI. He died in Lakeland, FL, on July 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Arnena; and two brothers, Bill and Jim.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Gabriel of Lakeland, Francis Stavedahl, of Grand Rapids, the mother his seven children; Harold (Shelly) of Harvard, NE, Curtis (Karen) of Grand Rapids, MI, Jeffrey (Melissa) of Lakeland, FL, Robin (Bruce) Morse of Greenup, IL, Gregory (Elaine) of Grand Rapids, MI, Stephen of Newaygo, MI, Todd (Karen) of Grand Rapids, MI; many grandchildren; great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Jack (Candace) of Haines City, FL, and Henry (Louise) of Sparta, MI.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10 at 11:00 AM at Reynolds Road Baptist Church, 1135 Reynolds Rd., Lakeland, FL.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1305 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33805.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019