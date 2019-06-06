|
HAROLD 'MIKE'
SULLIVAN, Sr., 70
STARKE - Harold 'Mike' Sullivan, Sr., age 70, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 while under hospice care at his home in Starke, FL.
He was previously a resident of Polk County where he spent most of the past 50 years working at Colorado Boxed Beef and raising his family. He retired in 2015 and decided to return to the place where he was born and lived in an area where he could do what he loved to do most: fishing, hunting, shooting guns, watching John Wayne movies and enjoying time with family while walking through nature. He served in Vietnam for 2 tours of duty while in the U.S. Army where he earned a Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal and a Rifle Sharp Shooter designation.
He was preceded in death by his father Harold B. Sullivan and his mother Berta L. Newman (nee George), as well as his brother Dennis Sullivan. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Linda Sullivan, his beloved dogs Nahla and Max; children Harold M. Sullivan, Jr. (Stephanie), John Sullivan, Jennifer Norris (Mark); siblings Patricia Johnson (Steven) and Robin Newman; brother-in-law George Howard (Donna), sister-in-law Nannette Sullivan; grandchildren Brett Sullivan (Kodi), Amber Williamson, and Luke Norris; great grandchildren Lane and Lilyanne Sullivan and Cash Peterson; nieces/ nephews Erica Kirkland, Donald Howard (Samantha), Jennifer Menge, Sean Johnson (Meghann) and Steven Johnson; great-nieces/ nephews Emma Kirkland, Madison Howard, Zoie Johnson and Kellan Johnson.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will commence on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am - Kersey Funeral Home (108 Lake Stella Drive, Auburndale, FL 33823).
Published in Ledger from June 6 to June 7, 2019