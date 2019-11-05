|
|
HAROLD W.
HAMBY, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Harold W. Hamby, 82, passed away on October 31, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida. He was born November 16, 1936, in Polk City Florida.
Harold married Xenia December 22, 1956 in Des Moines, Iowa. They were married 58 years.
Harold spent 8.5 years in the US Air Force. He later retired from the School Board of Polk County in 2002. He was dedicated to the ISHI-DO Karate Dojo in Auburndale, Florida. And at the age of 67 he earned the rank of Black Belt 2nd Degree (Nidan). He was a skilled knife maker and sent knife's he made to service members deployed to Desert Storm, Afghanistan and Iraq.
Harold is survived by his son Harold W. Hamby Jr. (Sue) of Winter Haven FL, daughter Debbie Jackson (Kent) of Winter Haven FL; grandchildren, Derek Sisco (Heidi) of Winter Haven FL, Justin Jackson (Abbey) of Garden City, KS; great-grandchildren, Cadence, Derek Jr., and Dylan Sisco.
He was preceded in death by his wife Xenia and daughter Sherrie.
A celebration of life will be held at Harold and Sue's, 921 Sunshine Way SW, Winter Haven FL at 2pm on November 16, 2019. As part of the celebration please feel free to bring your favorite side dish as Harold loved to try different dishes. We will supply the meats.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial donations be made in Harold's name to: Good Shepherd For-sythe Hospice House, 450 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale FL 33823.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019