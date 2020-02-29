|
HARRIET QUARTERMAN MYERS BROWN PURDY
11/18/24 - 1/3/2020
LAKELAND - A life well lived, Harriet passed on January 3, 2020, at 95 years of age. She passed away at the exclusive Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Tampa. Harriet's mother, Florence J. Myers, was one of the early members of Mt. Pleasant AME Church, Lakeland, 1912, then located in Moorehead. Her mother was very active in the church, and Harriet was raised in, and a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant AME Church along with sisters Geraldine and Veronica. She fondly remembered the long walk around the lake to church, and (with a smile) twice on Sundays. Harriet and her sister, Geraldine, followed in their mother's footsteps as Florence received a Teaching Certificate in 1902 from renowned and historic Dorchester Academy, Dorchester, GA.
Harriet Quarterman Myers Brown Purdy lived an educated, prosperous, and exemplary life in service to the youth she taught for 40+ years in Florida and Georgia. She sought to instill in her students a sense of pride, dignity, and hope for a better future.
She graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta GA with a degree in English, and later received a Master's degree from Florida A&M University. Harriet felt an obligation to teach and went where the need was greatest. We once moved from Lakeland, FL to Lakeland, GA, a very rural area, where she taught all 9-12th grade students, who came in from surrounding farms, in a very small classroom heated with a pot-bellied stove. She met and married her first husband, Benjamin Brown, in Atlanta where he attended Morehouse College. Harriet admired his tenacity, as Benjamin had walked to Atlanta from Texas, arriving shoeless, to attend Morehouse. Harriet also taught returned servicemen of WWII at Rochelle High night school, Lakeland. Some 50 years later she again married, one of those students, James Purdy, deceased. She taught English at Jewett High School in Winter Haven for many decades. Harriet later moved to Miami and finished her distinguished career in the Miami-Dade school system.
She loved to travel, and crisscrossed the country visiting relatives and friends. She loved California (once driving across the country with her brother, Frank), visiting with her daughter, grandson, grand daughter-in-law, and great-grandson. Harriet also enjoyed going to Reno, Yosemite National Park, and Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco. We took her, and her sister Veronica, to Mexico to fulfill a lifelong dream of Veronica's to be serenaded by a band of Mariachi singers. Harriet with her sister, Geraldine, had great adventures, as they traveled to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, St. Petersburg, Russia, and sailed the Baltic Sea. They also took an Alaskan cruise. Along with her sister, Gwendolyn and daughter, traveled several times to Midway, and Savannah, GA to conduct genealogy research on Augustus Quarterman, ancestor and former enslaved person who was mentioned in the book, The Children of Pride, A True Story of Georgia and the Civil War, author Robert Manson Myers. Her last great adventure was the Mediterranean 18 day cruise she took with her daughter, embarking in Barcelona, to ports in Italy, Greece, Egypt, Malta, and Turkey.
As per her wish, Harriet requested cremation and no funeral services. She said, 'and that will be that, as Veronica used to say, 'that's all she wrote,' I am the last one.' Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Florence Julian Myers; brothers Leroy, and Frank Myers (and wife Connell and granddaughter Keisha); sisters Estelle Baker (husband Edward), Placidia Sweet, (granddaughter Sedalia), Geraldine Croxton (husband Granville), Gwendolyn Graddy (husband Joe and son Joe Jr.), and Veronica Myers. Harriet leaves behind her daughter, Julienne Brown (Judy), grandson, N'dji Jockin, and wife, Dr. Sarah, and great-grandson, Victor. Harriet is also survived by many of her sister's and brother's offspring: nieces, nephews, their children, grand and great grandchildren, too numerous to name.
The family extends a heartfelt 'Thank You' to all who provided life-sustaining care, support and concern to Harriet in the past six years: Mt. Pleasant AME Pastor Gainous and wife Nanette; the caring staff at Arbor Oaks Assisted Living Facility; the many wonderful staff at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility, and Dr. Laura; Home Instead nurses and staff, and Meals on Wheels; outstanding staff at LifePath Hospice, physicians and staff at Tampa Lakes Rehabilitation center, and the Rehabilitation Healthcare facility; and to the excellent physicians, nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital North, as she cycled in and out this past year.
All of her life Harriet loved and recited the Negro National Anthem, to encourage and empower her students to achieve their full potential. In this finality, in closing out her life, we bid you:
'Lift every voice and sing till earth and Heaven ring, Ring with the harmony of Liberty, Let our rejoicing rise, High as the listning skies, Let it resound loud as the rolling sea...Let us March on till victory is won.' James Weldon Johnson, Jacksonville, FL, 2/12/1900.
