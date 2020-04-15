|
|
HARRIET REESE
OGLESBY, 74
LAKELAND - Harriet Reese Oglesby, age 74, passed away on April 12, 2020, at her home in Lakeland. Harriet, born July 2, 1945 in Bartow, was the daughter of the late Jimmy and Eloise (Bruce) Reese.
She was a member of the Summerlin Institute Class of 1963. Harriet was a homemaker, raising her two children and influencing many, many more. As a young lady she was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bartow and was married there in 1963.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sarah 'Brucie' Parker. Mrs. Oglesby is survived by her husband of 56 years, Hugh J. Oglesby, her children: Scott Oglesby and Teri O. Ray (Shawn) all of Lakeland. She also leaves behind her siblings: James P.(Butch) Reese, Jr. of Senoia, GA, Shirley Harkey (Bud) of Homosassa, Jon L. Reese (Carol) of Oviedo, Nancy Kesinger (Michael) of Winter Haven, Albert E. Reese (Angie) of Bartow, her grandchildren: Amanda, Megan, Barron, Skylar, and Savannah, as well as three great grandchildren, Bristol, Baylor, and Boone.
A Memorial Service is planned for mid-May and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to in her memory. Condolences to the family may be left at whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020