HARRISON LYNN
HAMILTON, 50
WINTER HAVEN - Harrison Lynn Hamilton, 50, of Winter Haven died January 22, 2020 following a long illness. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on March 8, 1969 to Suzanne Heighton Wilcox. Harrison graduated from Winter Haven Senior High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Computer Science from University of South Florida. He fell in love with Lacinda Thurston Hamilton and they were married October 3, 2015. Their love, devotion and commitment to each other was an inspiration to all who knew them.
Harrison worked at Lakeland Electric. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Winter Haven for many years. His grandmother, Mary Charlene Heighton, and grandfather, Harold Hubbard Heighton, were his love and support for most of his life and helped him succeed living a life with spastic cerebral palsy since birth. He is survived by his wife, Lacinda, mother Suzanne Wilcox, sisters Mary Saber and Jerri Gates, and his brother Sam McFarland, 3 nephews, and a niece.
Harrison was loved by many friends and family. He was smart, kind, and he loved to laugh. He was strong-willed and loved to debate (but didn't like to lose). He was determined to prove himself and he overcame many obstacles.
A funeral service celebrating Harrison's life will be 3:00 p.m. January 26 at the First Baptist Church of Winter Haven on Central Ave.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020