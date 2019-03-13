|
HARRY DAVID
PARRISH, 71
LAKE WALES - Harry David Parrish of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Heart of Florida in Davenport, Florida after a short illness.
He was born May 18, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Harry B. and Jewell J. (Hale) Parrish. He proudly served as a Paratrooper in the United States Army beginning in 1965, retiring from active duty in 1985. He was also an active member of the Masons.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years Lynnie M. Parrish, son Christopher David Parrish and his wife Melissa, grandchildren Conner and Haley of Bad Ax, MI, daughter Leah Dawn Parrish of GA, son Kylar Grant Parrish of Lake Wales, FL, sisters Brenda Hunneshagen and husband Rev. Dean of Orchard park, NY, Sharon Latorre of Somerdale, NJ, Saundra Hanson and husband Carl of Saugus, MA, Trina LeBlanc of Louisville, KY. He is preceded in death by his brother G. Stephan Parrish, and his 1st grandchild David Carl Parrish.
Visitation will be held 2:30 PM Friday, March 15, 2019 until service time at 3:30PM at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Rev. Dean Hunneshagen officiating. Interment will be held at the Lake Wales Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019