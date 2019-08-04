Home

HARRY EDWARD GEE

HARRY EDWARD GEE Obituary
HARRY EDWARD
GEE, SR

EAGLE LAKE -Harry Edward Gee Sr passed away on August 1, 2019 in Eagle Lake, FL. He was born in Waverly, Florida on April 7, 1935.
Harry worked for the US Postal Service for 30 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake. He was a veteran of the Korean War while servicing the US Air Force.
Harry is survived by wife of 60 years Juanita Gee; son, Eddie Gee; daughter, Julia Kratz; brother, Donald Gee; sisters, Winona Gribble, Joyce Dixon, Bettye Lewis; 3 grandchildren, Melissa Kratz, Cody and Garrett Gee.
Please make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake Building and repair fund. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
