HARRY F.
SHAFFER
CPO USN Retired
LAKELAND - Harry 'Chief' F. Shaffer, 88, passed away on May 2, 2019 in Lakeland, FL.
Mr. Shaffer was born in Feb. 1931 to the late John & Mary Shaffer in Groton, CT. Harry served in the US Navy and retired a Chief Petty Officer after 20 years of service; he was a veteran of the Korean War. After retiring he worked at General Dynamics, Electric Boat Division for another 20 years before moving to Florida with his greatest love, Rita (nee Murphy) who passed away December 7, 2012.
He is survived by his sister Madelyn Shaffer Partridge of Groton, CT, daughter Mary of Auburndale, sons Harry, Jr. of New London, CT, John and daughter-in-law Cyndi of Lakeland, and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son Gary of Groton, CT.
Harry will be laid to rest with his wife of 60 years in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with full military honors. Extra Master Mason, VFW Life Member & Past Post Commander #189, Fleet Reserve Org.
Published in Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2019