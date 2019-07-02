|
|
HARRY MARVIN
LEVINS, Jr., 83
HAINES CITY - Harry Marvin Levins, Jr. of Haines City, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Heart of Florida Hospital, Haines City, with his wife, Virginia, his son Michael and his sister, Shirley Jarriel, by his bedside. He was 83. He will be missed beyond words by his friends and family. He was a proud Air Force Veteran.
A graduate of Pahokee High School, he played basketball and football, continuing his education at Palm Beach Junior College in West Palm Beach. He was a member of Ridge Community Church of God, Dundee, FL.
Funeral services will be held at Ridge Community Church of God, Dundee, FL with Viewing at 11:00 am; Celebration of Life at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Condolences via www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from July 2 to July 3, 2019