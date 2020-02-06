|
HARRY S.
LOVELESS
HAINES CITY - Harry S. Loveless, better known as Steve went to check out the gates of heaven on January 22, 2020.
Steve grew up in Haines City and graduated from Haines City High School. He later achieved numerous awards and
certifications pertaining to HVAC/R as well as Dale Carnegie courses. He enjoyed building, working on and racing motorcycles and was an avid
fisherman. Steve was a dedicated team member at United Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Inc. in Auburndale for 36 years where he was Service Manager.
He was a jack of many trades, master of all-if there was a
problem, he could solve it. Steve was a beloved 'Pa' to Claire Gladney and 'Grampa Steve' to many children.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by a plethora of friends and family.
The celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church of Lake Alfred on February 8, 2020 at 10:00AM with a reception immediately following.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020