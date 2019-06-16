Home

LAKELAND - Harryette Wardell, 77, of Lakeland passed away June 11, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland after a brief illness.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Guerry, her children, John, Danielle and Jason; her grandchildren, Kristina, Kyle and Anna, her sisters, Kathy Crutchfield, Linda Lantz, Lisa Thompson and Laura Landwirth, sister-in-law, Oleta Diamond, and eight nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Eleanor Adams and Harry Crutchfield.
Harryette was caring and sweet, always willing to help others. She loved her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Family Worship Center, 1350 E. Main St, Lakeland on Tues., June 18 at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL, 33805.
Published in Ledger from June 16 to June 17, 2019
