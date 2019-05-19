|
HATTIE
ANN KAPP, 92
LAKELAND - Hattie Ann Kapp, died December 22, 2018 at home. Her Celebration of Life service was delayed due to her husband Bill's illness recuperation.
She was born September 9, 1926 in Charleston, WV and married Bill Kapp September 20, 1951. In 1990, after their retirement, they moved to Lakeland, FL transferring their membership in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Maryland, to First United Methodist Church in Lakeland.
She is survived by husband Bill, son William Jay, grandson William Jay II and wife Haley. Also her sister-in-law Rosemary Smith of Lakeland, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann used her gift from God in loving others. She worked as a dietician at Charleston General Hospital in WV. Following her arrival in Lakeland, she was active in many areas at First United Methodist Church, as she was led by God.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be held May 25, 2019, 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church at Lake Morton.
