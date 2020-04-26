|
HATTIE BELL 'SHUGG'
RICH, 87
LAKELAND - Mrs. Hattie Bell Rich, 87, retired resident of Lakeland, Florida passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Mrs. Hattie was born April 7, 1933 to Sam Newsome and Florence Emma Newsome Fitzpatrick (both deceas-ed). She migrated to Lakeland, FL from Fort Valley, GA at an early age, graduated from Rochelle H.S. She was an educator in Polk County Public Schools. She attended Zion Hill P.B. Church where she served on various committees. Hattie enjoyed reading her bible and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents & siblings (sister Edna Bell Newton; stepsisters Evelyn Patterson, Mittielue Drains Davis; and stepbrothers Frank Newsome and Dennis Drains).
Hattie is survived by her loving family: husband of 67 yrs.; James Albert Rich, Sr.; children: six daughters, Janice King (Reese), Jo Ann Rich, Joyce 'Toni' Rich, Jeanene Rich, Jeanetta Rogers (Walter Daniels), Jerald Rich; and two sons James Rich, Jr. (Philicia), and Jerry Rich, Sr.; stepson, Aaron Rich (deceased); stepdaughter, Loriece Glover; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews who all love her dearly.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020