HAYES ROWLAND HENSON, 82
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Hayes Rowland Henson, age 82, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Henson was born March 30, 1936, in Chester county, Tennessee, to Joseph Aubrey and Lucy Delight (Rowland) Henson. Hayes moved from Arkansas to Auburndale in 1974, where he and his beloved wife Jackie raised their family. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and returned home to begin his profession of Chemical Operator. Hayes loved the outdoors and enjoyed collecting arrowheads, fishing in Alaska and spending time with his family and his pet squirrel 'Lucky.' Upon retirement, Hayes shared his love of fishing and the outdoors by volunteering at Tenoroc State Park. He particularly enjoyed teaching children and the elderly, from all walks of life, how to fish. His passion for volunteerism did not end there, he volunteered with the Rails to Trails project, Habitat for Humanity and was a proud member of the Winter Haven American Legion. In his spare time, you could catch him splitting wood at Peebles Bar-B-Q.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jackie; brother Jimmy Henson, and sisters Nelda Mullins & Bevolee Maness.
Hayes is survived by his loving family: 2 sons: Keith (Tina) Henson of Katy, TX, Greg (Becky) Henson of Jacksonville, FL, daughter: Jenifer (Les) Burton of Auburndale, FL, 7 grandchildren: Jessica (Mark) Mason of Katy, TX, Heather Kelly (Carl) Densford of Las Vegas, NV, Chad Henson of Jacksonville, FL, Amanda (Michael) Burkes of Wesley chapel, FL, Garrett Henson of Jacksonville, FL, Seth Burton, Daphne Burton, both of Auburndale, FL, 4 gt. grandchildren: Elowen, Makayla, Dilyn & Kennedy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Henson's name to: The Work Faith Connections, 4555 Decoma St., Suite 200, Houston, TX, 77092.
http://workfaithconnection.org/give- The Work Faith connection's mission is to help people in transition build a new life through work and faith.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 12th at Kersey Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at Auburndale Memorial Park with Military Honors.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019