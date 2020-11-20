HAZEL M.
SHARPE
LAKELAND - Hazel M. Sharpe, age 93, passed away November 17, 2020 at B.R.M. C.
Mrs. Sharpe was born in High Springs, Florida on March 28, 1927 to Pat & Novella (Lord) Fields. She moved from Eaton Park to Lakeland 50 years ago. She was a homemaker and a member of Reynolds Road Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband; MT Sharpe, Sr.; sons, George Driver & Martin Sharpe, Jr., and daughter Kim Sharpe.
She is survived by her daughter, Marvella (Mike) Haire; step-son, Barry Sharpe; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M., at Seigler Funeral Home Chapel, Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon.
Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.