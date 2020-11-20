1/1
Hazel M. Sharpe
1927 - 2020
HAZEL M.
SHARPE

LAKELAND - Hazel M. Sharpe, age 93, passed away November 17, 2020 at B.R.M. C.
Mrs. Sharpe was born in High Springs, Florida on March 28, 1927 to Pat & Novella (Lord) Fields. She moved from Eaton Park to Lakeland 50 years ago. She was a homemaker and a member of Reynolds Road Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband; MT Sharpe, Sr.; sons, George Driver & Martin Sharpe, Jr., and daughter Kim Sharpe.
She is survived by her daughter, Marvella (Mike) Haire; step-son, Barry Sharpe; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M., at Seigler Funeral Home Chapel, Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon.
Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
NOV
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 19, 2020
You have always been a friend to my brother Joe and my sister Helen. You three were always close
Joanne Smith
Friend
November 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bonnie and Carl Fritzler
Friend
November 19, 2020
Mama I know you were tired I am going to miss you dearly I know that Daddy was standing there waiting on you give him a big kiss for me I LOVE YOU MAMA!!
Marvella Haire
Daughter
