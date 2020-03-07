|
|
HAZEL MARIE
RUBINSON, 73
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Hazel Marie Rubinson, age 73, a resident of Auburndale passed away Tues., Feb. 25, 2020 at Lakeland Regional surrounded by family.
Mrs. Rubinson was born Oct. 26, 1946 in Bangor, Maine to Wallace and Muriel Marie (Holland) Lord. She was an Auburndale resident since the 1970s coming from Maine. Hazel worked as a Timeshare Closing Officer but her greatest enjoyment came from Traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harvey Rubinson and 2 brothers: Kenneth & Edward. Hazel is survived by her loving family: 2 daughters: Diane Bach and her husband David of Auburndale and Lisa Ortega of Orlando; companion Kenneth Koch of Auburndale; 1 sister Brenda Hobbs of Maine; 2 granddaughters: Savannah Cruz and her husband Adam of Auburndale and Briana Ramirez of Orlando and 1 great granddaughter Carolina Cruz.
A memorial service will be 5:00 pm Mon. March 9th at Kersey Funeral Home. An inurnment will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020