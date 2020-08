Or Copy this URL to Share

Share HECTOR's life story with friends and family

Share HECTOR's life story with friends and family

HECTOR G.

REYES, Jr., 29



WINTER HAVEN - Hector G. Reyes, Jr., 29, died 8/19/20. He was born in N.W. on 2/9/1991. Services will be in N.Y. James C. Boyd Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store