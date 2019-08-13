|
|
HELEN BEST
DRISKELL, 90
FORT MEADE - Helen Best Driskell, age 90, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Bartow, surrounded by loved ones and her devoted care team at the Rohr Home.
Born May 21, 1929 in Tillman, FL, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Nora (DeVane) Best. Mrs. Driskell was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. She worked for First State Bank of Fort Meade, and then worked as a bookkeeper for Lewis and Durrance Fruit Company, where she retired after many years of service. Helen enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, and scrolling through Facebook on her iPad. The best parts of her day included visiting with family and friends and watching Tampa Bay Rays baseball.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Tommy Driskell and her brother Jeff Best.
Helen is survived by a loving family that includes her daughter, Susan Cannon (Wayne), her daughter-in-law, Donna Driskell and her sister-in-law, Annette Best. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Ryan Driskell, Lindsey Dris-kell, Trenton Skinner (Rachel), Suzanne Bracci (Austin), Brittany Page (Jordan), Jacob Driskell and her eight great grandchildren: Alyvia, Destiny, Malakhi, Kanon, Colby, Waylon, Logan, and Dylan, as well as other family members and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, August 14th at 3:00pm at the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade, 307 East Broadway in Fort Meade. The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff and caregivers at the Rohr Home for their attentive care during her time there. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rohr Home, 2120 Marshall Edwards Drive, Bartow, FL 33830.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019