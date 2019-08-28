Home

HELEN BROOKS ACORN

HELEN BROOKS ACORN Obituary
HELEN BROOKS ACORN, 73

BARTOW - Helen Brooks Acorn, age 73, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home in Bartow.
Born August 10, 1946 in Monroeville, AL, she was the daughter of the late Emmett and Alice (Womack) Brooks. Helen was a longtime member of Turning Point Worship Center in Bartow. Helen was a manager at the Mc-Donald's Restaurant in Bartow, working there for over 28 years.
Along with her parents and 3 siblings, Mrs. Acorn is preceded in death by her husband James L. Acorn in 2006. She is survived by a loving family that includes her daughter Melissa Jones (Brian) of Bartow, her brothers: Roy Brooks (Lucille), Dick Brooks (Sheila), Billy Brooks (Carolyn), Bobby Brooks (Beth) and her sisters: Carol Oliver and Sheila Polk. She also leaves behind her two grandchildren: Levin Jones and Brianna Jones and one great grandson, Kand-ler Jones.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29th from 6pm to 8pm at Turning Point Worship Center in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Friday, August 30th at 2:00pm at the church.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
