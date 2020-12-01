HELEN C. POLLARD, 91
WINTER HAVEN - Helen Pollard went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 24th, 2020 surrounded by her family, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
Helen was born in Colquitt, Ga. to John & Elizabeth Cook. She was the youngest of 7 children.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Herbert A. Pollard Jr.
She was a long time member of 1st Christian Church, and has been attending 1st Presbyterian Church of W.H. for the last 13 years.
Helen was co-owner of Mom's Waist Away, diet foods, she was also a member of the Gardenia Garden Club where she served as past president.
Helen is survived by her 3 children, Buzz (Beth) Pollard of Winter Haven, Herb (Holly) Pollard of Ft. Myers, & Marty (Bob) Bentley of Winter Haven, 8 grandchildren: Shawn Pollard, Hap Pollard, Montigne Bentley, Whitney Crowder, Robert Bentley, Adam Pollard, Michelle Pollard, & Blake Pollard and 18 great grandchildren.
Due to Covid, there will be a private burial.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Oakridgefuneralcare.com