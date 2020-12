HELEN C. POLLARD, 91WINTER HAVEN - Helen Pollard went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 24th, 2020 surrounded by her family, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.Helen was born in Colquitt, Ga. to John & Elizabeth Cook. She was the youngest of 7 children.Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Herbert A. Pollard Jr.She was a long time member of 1st Christian Church, and has been attending 1st Presbyterian Church of W.H. for the last 13 years.Helen was co-owner of Mom's Waist Away, diet foods, she was also a member of the Gardenia Garden Club where she served as past president.Helen is survived by her 3 children, Buzz (Beth) Pollard of Winter Haven, Herb (Holly) Pollard of Ft. Myers, & Marty (Bob) Bentley of Winter Haven, 8 grandchildren: Shawn Pollard, Hap Pollard, Montigne Bentley, Whitney Crowder, Robert Bentley, Adam Pollard, Michelle Pollard, & Blake Pollard and 18 great grandchildren.Due to Covid, there will be a private burial.Condolences may be sent to the family at Oakridgefuneralcare.com