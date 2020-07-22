HELEN J.MCGUIRE, 92WINTER HAVEN - Helen J. McGuire, 92, Winter Haven, FL.Helen J. McGuire passed away July 14, 2020 at Astoria Health and Rehab in Winter Haven.Born May 1, 1928 in Avon Park, FL she was the daughter of James T. and Nettie Holton. Mrs. McGuire was a resident of Avon Park and moved to Winter Haven at a early age. She was a Lab Technician for General Foods/Kraft Food Division for over 30 years.Helen is survived by two daughters: Mad-aline J. Brantley (Guy) of Winter Haven and Conni Sayers of South Portland, Maine, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.At Helen's request there will be no Funeral Services and Donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.