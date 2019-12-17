|
|
HELEN JEAN BUTZ
WINTER HAVEN - Helen Jean Butz passed away 12/14/2019. She was born in Amarillo, Texas December 6th, 1933 to Margaret 'Ruth' and Lester 'Ted' Collier.
She attended the University of Toledo where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, obtained a Master's degree in Biology, and met husband George.
Helen always said her greatest accomplishment was her family. She was the family CEO- chef, nurse, CFO, psychologist, chauffeur, and school volunteer. Helen was also a cattle rancher, and a superlative wife. She also had a great sense of humor which was extremely important during the raising of five children.
Helen was at ease with all kinds of people from all walks of life. She was a calming influence, non-judgmental, and thought the best of people.
Helen was a travel enthusiast. She and George would educate themselves about the cultures, music, art and history of the lands before they visited. Their love of classical music and opera led them to make several trips to New York City, Austria and Germany. They also traveled to the Amazon, the Great Pyramids, the Great Barrier Reef as well as other places in Europe and South America. Helen was a scuba diver and enjoyed Grand Cayman and Bonair almost as much as the family trips to the Florida Keys.
Her passion for the arts and especially literacy developed at a young age. She was an accomplished pianist and singer, and was in the First Presbyterian choir for many years. She was an avid supporter of First Presbyterian Church, The Symphony Guild, the Bach Festival, and many other civic organizations. Helen received the Girls, Inc. 'She Knows Where She is Going' award.
Helen was an avid reader and supporter of education. She had a dedicated passion for improving literacy and the Winter Haven Library. As a co-founder of the Winter Haven Friends of the Library, she was instrumental in facilitating construction of the new library downtown. She started the Friends of the Library used book store, and realized that some donated books were perhaps valuable. Curiosity and research resulted in a passion for rare books, which evolved into grading worksheets for evaluating donated books. This resulted in many valuable books being discovered and sold as rare collectibles with the proceeds going to the library and its programs.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years George Butz Jr., MD, children George Butz III, DDS (Kelly), Thomas Butz (Pamela), Sarah Pickos, Matthew Butz (Robin,) and Elizabeth Taylor (David). Her beloved grandchildren are Benjamin Pickos; Andrew and Christiana Butz; George W. Butz IV and Paige Butz; Joshua, Justin and Jessica Taylor; and John and David Butz.
A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven December 23rd, 2019 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Winter Haven Friends of the Library or First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019