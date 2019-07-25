|
WINTER HAVEN - Helen Mae Vanderlinde, 92, Great Aunt, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Winter Haven. Helen was born on June 7, 1929 in Rochelle, IL to Frank and Carrie Bell Ogden Furman Vanderlinde and was sister to Margaret (Vanderlinde) Haumesser, half-brother to Sidney Furman and half-sister to Ina Furman, Elsie (Furman) Sutherland, Francis (Furman) Stroyan and Bessie (Furman) Nelson. She also had many nieces and nephews including Gerald 'Bud' Horton of Colorado.
Helen enjoyed talking with her friends at the Episcopal Catholic Apartments in Winter Haven, Florida and friends and staff at Life Care Center of Winter Haven. She loved to share her experience riding her Indian motorcycle as a young woman.
Burial and graveside prayer will be at Flagg Center Cemetery near Rochelle, IL next to her father and mother. Unger-Horner Funeral Home in Rochelle handled all arrangements. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
