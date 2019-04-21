|
HELEN N.
FORD, 96
LAKELAND - Helen Rosalie Newton Ford, 96, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Arbor Oaks in Lakeland, FL. Born June 16, 1922 in Fairfax, VA, she moved in 1988 to Floral Lakes in Bartow. For 35 years she was general manager of Osceola Insurance in St. Cloud. Her proudest accomplishment was rearing three sons as a single mother. She was an animal lover and skilled seamstress who enjoyed travel, growing orchids and frequently entertaining family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charlotte Emma Margaret 'Dotty' (Chapman) and Victor Best Newton, sisters Eleanor Hale and Louise Brawner, and brother Victor Thomas Newton. She is survived by sons Kenneth V. (Marcia), Bartow, Richard E., Portland, OR, and Michael A., Midlothian, VA; grandchildren Michael, Robert (Jenny), Amy (Mark) Schiltz, Patrick (Amanda VanOrsdale), Kenneth (Sarah), David and Jonathan; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will gather later for a memorial reunion. Those who wish may make gifts in her honor to the Humane Society.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019