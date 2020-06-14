HELEN

RASH, 95

1924 - 2020



LAKELAND - Helen Rash passed away peacefully of natural causes at home, while surrounded by loving family on June 10, 2020. She was under the care of Compassion Care Hospice.

She is survived by 3 daughters, 1 son, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 9 great great-grandchildren.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Thank you Lord for letting us have Mom for 95 years, Love her children.

Honor her for all that her hands have done and bring her praise at the City Gates.

~ Proverbs 31:31



