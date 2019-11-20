|
|
HELEN S.
CLARK
WINTER HAVEN - The family of Helen S. Clark is saddened to announce her death on November 17, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
She was born to her late parents John and Willie Sullivan on May 23, 1927 in Byromville, Georgia.
Helen is survived by her children: Linda (Jerry) Bishop, Greg (Robin) Clark, Larry Clark and Patsy Blackburn, her sister Earline Smith, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on December 13 with the visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and the service service will start at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019