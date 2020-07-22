HELEN
SHOBEIRI
5/24/37 - 7/11/20
LAKELAND - Helen Shobeiri (nee Mesaros) peacefully passed away July 11, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Helen was born on May 24, 1937 in Palmerton, PA to Karl and Marta Mesaros; Helen was the youngest of five children. Like many eastern Europeans, Karl immigrated to the US in the early 1930s. He found work in the New Jersey Zinc smelting plant in Palmerton, PA. Marta and her three daughters, Rose, Anna and Mary, joined Karl in 1934. The family settled in Palmerton and two more children, Stanley and Helen, were born.
Helen attended both public and parochial schools in the Palmerton area and graduated from Stephen S. Palmer High School, Palmerton, PA. After graduation, she tried a variety of vocations in Palmerton but then moved to Chicago where she worked as a claims adjuster for several large insurance companies. While in Chicago, she married Manny Shobeiri. They did not stay married but remained friends. Helen retired from Starmark Benefits (a Trustmark Company) in June 2002. She tired of the Chicago winters and retired to Lakeland Florida where she spent the rest of her life.
Helen was bright and had a wonderful sense of humor. She liked to shop, read, play bingo and watch old movies and the news on television. When her mobility became limiting she bought an electric scooter and enjoyed visiting her neighborhood stores on her scooter. She was a devout Catholic and contributed to her local dioceses as well as several national charities.
Helen is survived by her sister-in-law, Bea Mesaros of Allentown, PA, and eight nieces and nephews: Mary Gable (Bath, PA), Joe Bandzi (Eagle, ID), Patricia Kennedy (Union, OR), Pamela Kennedy (Easthampton, MA), Thomas Kennedy (Vienna, VA), Robert Kennedy (Suffolk, VA), Mary Mesaros (Allentown, PA) and Carl Mesaros (Allentown, PA).
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday August 15 at the Sacred Heart Church Old Cemetery on Third Street in Palmerton, PA. In lieu of flowers, please donate, in Helen Shobeiri's name, to the humanitarian work of Catholic Relief Services at: support.crs.org
or mail your check or money order to: Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090 Baltimore, MD 21297-0303.