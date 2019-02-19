|
|
HELEN V.
BENNY, 93
WINTER HAVEN - Helen was born on July 29, 1925 in Newport, N.H. to Albert and Matilda Henault and passed away on Feb.15, 2019 at the age of 93.
Married Leo Paul Frenette in 1945, and together they had two children, Raymond and Patricia. In 1965, she met and married William Lee Benny, a Pearl Harbor Survivor and father of two, Jay and Kathy.
Upon retirement, they moved to Florida, ending up in Winter Haven to be close to family. William passed away in May, 2018.
Pre-deceased by her husband, William, bro-ther Raymond Henault, sister, Janet Putnam, and great-grandson, David A. Haile.
Survivors include: Raymond (Martha) Fre-nette, Patricia (Jerry) Popelka, step-daughter, Kathy (Bill) Munson, and Jay (Denise) Benny. Grandchildren Lisa (Heath) Ratliff, Alan (Dee) Brownlee, Samuel (Paula) Brownlee, Donald (Paula) Frenette, Timothy (Stephanie) Frenette,
William (Ginny) Fre-nette. Also, many great- grandchildren, and great- grandchildren.
She will join her husband at Bushnell where they will be encrypted 'TOGETHER FOREVER.' A full military service will take place at that time for William. Plans will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arenson Ave., Auburndale, FL. 33823.
Graveside services are Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019