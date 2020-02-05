|
|
HELEN V.
MITCHELL
LAKELAND - Helen V. Mitchell went home to be with the Lord on Sunday February 2nd, 2020. She was born in Lakeland and has been a lifetime resident. Helen was a member of New Home Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and spending time with family.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil T. Mitchell and son, Dale A. Mitchell. Survivors include her son, Cecil P. 'Butch' Mitchell; daughters, Deborah (Franklyn) Carter, Cecilia Man-dish; sister, Ruth Grady; 4 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday 2/7/20 from 10:00 - 11:00am with services to begin at 11, at New Home Baptist Church, 901 N. Galloway Rd. Interment will follow in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020