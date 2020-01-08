|
HELEN VIRGINIA
BLUME, 82
LAKELAND - Helen Virginia Blume, age 82, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL. She was the widow of Alvin Lee Blume, who preceded her in death in 1990. They shared 29 years of blissful marriage. She was born in Romeo (Marion County), FL. She was the daughter of Joseph and Willie Mae Elliott.
She attended Polk Community College, studying business. She was employed at Royster Phosphate Company and Lakeland Regional Medical Center as an Administrative Assistant. She was a long time member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Lakeland, FL.
She enjoyed gardening, her family, friends and four legged companions. She will be remembered for her generosity, lovingness and compassion.
She is preceded in death by her son, Ray Blume. She is survived by her children, Brenda Fleming (Charles), Kathrine Blume (Kelly Allen) and Michael Blume (Gretchen); and 3 grandchildren, Clay, Christina and Camryn.
The memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10 at 3 pm at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1820 County Road 540A, Lakeland. Friends will be received in the garden from 2-3 pm. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephens Memorial Garden in lieu on flowers.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020