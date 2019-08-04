|
|
HELENE C.
MacLEOD
Helene C MacLeod passed peacefully surrounded by family on Friday July 26th at Overlook Rehabilitation Center in Charlton, MA.
Helene was born in Bangor, ME. She graduated from South High School, also from Worcester State College. She was a teacher for many years at Paxton Center School.
She was the daughter of Robert L. and Helen Clay. Predeceased by her parents and brother Robert Clay. Survived by her loving husband of over 64 years Norman L.(Skip) Macleod, 4 children: Holly Grimshaw and her husband Steven, Norman C Macleod and his wife Ellen, Lisa Reed and her husband Kevin, David MacLeod and his wife Cheryl. 5 Grandchildren and 7 great grand children.
Helene enjoyed crafts and spending time with her husband and family. There will be no services. A private family burial will be at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019