HELMUT

ROSENVALD, 91

Composer & Violinist



TALLINN - Helmut Rosenvald, age 91, died peacefully on Wednesday August 29, 2020 at his home in Tallinn. He was a native of Tallinn, Estonia and dedicated his life to composing music for the orchestra. Just a few of his compositions include nine symphonies, many concertos, and numerous other chamber works for piano and strings.

His life-long passion for music began with a priceless present from his parents for his tenth birthday - where he received a violin. Influential symphonists and teachers, who inspired his creative mind, included Sibelius, Shostakovich, Tubin, Messiaen, and Heimar Ilves. He studied violin at the Tallinn Conservatory with Rudolf Palm, composition with Villem Kapp, and graduated in 1963.

Helmut played violin in the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, which was his career for close to 30 years (1961-1989). He was also a member of the Estonian Composers Union and St. John's Lutheran Church in Tallinn.

As an avid chess player, he belonged to a local chess club and regularly participated in chess tournaments. He saw a connection between composing music and the game of chess, as there is a certain logic between chess moves and musical harmonies.

Survivors include son Jüri Rosenvald of Tallinn, Estonia; daughter Anne Rosenvald Moore of Lake Wales, Florida; granddaughter Külliki (Nikki) Rosenvald of Valrico, Florida; and three great grandchildren Riley, Emma, and Liam. His final resting place will be at the Pärnamäe Cemetery in Tallinn, Estonia, next to his wife of 60 years Linda Rosenvald (who passed away in 2015).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store