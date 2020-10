Or Copy this URL to Share

Share HENRY's life story with friends and family

Share HENRY's life story with friends and family

HENRY

CLARKE, 85



DAVENPORT- Henry Clarke, 85, passed away on 10/22/20. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Clarke will be held on 11/1/20 at Noon at Richard FS.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store