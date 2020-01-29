|
|
HENRY D.
CECIL, 53
AUBURNDALE - Henry D. Cecil, age 53, a resident of Auburndale passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home with family. Mr. Cecil was born October 8, 1966 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Raymond Estil and Patricia Ann (Dishongh) Cecil, Jr.
He and his wife were Polk County residents since 2013 coming from Ft. Worth, Texas. Henry was a retired United States Air Force Major serving for 25 years as an Air Traffic Controller and Airfield Operations. He graduated Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a Master's in Management and was a Logistics Manager at Lakeland Regional Health.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland. Henry enjoyed water skiing, corvettes, his F150 truck, playing the drums, grilling on the green egg and spending time with his family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother - John Charles Cecil; grandparents - Wilmer Henry 'Pado' Dishongh, Sammie Anderson Dishongh, Raymond Cecil, Sr. and Mae Cecil; father-in-law - Donald Downing.
Henry is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 8 years - Lisa Cecil of Auburndale, FL.; mother - Patricia Cecil of Auburndale, FL.; 2 brothers - Richard (Amy Suter) Cecil of Alexandria, LA. and Raymond E. (Tammy) Cecil, III of Anacoco, LA.; nephews - Zachary Cecil of Waco, TX., Joshua Cecil of Lafayette, LA. and Julian Cecil of Lafayette, LA. mother-in-law, Patricia Downing of Auburndale, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Henry's name to; PALTOWN Development Foundation, 969 Diggs Rd., Crownsville, MD. 21032. (https://paltow n.org/henry/)
A funeral mass will be held 9:30 am Thursday, January 30th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 West Lemon Street, Lakeland. Interment will follow with full military honors at 2:00 pm Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
P.S. Geaux Tigers !!
Published in Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020