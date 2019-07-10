|
HENRY 'HANK' H.
HARTLEY, 94
WINTER HAVEN - Henry 'Hank' H. Hartley beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the young age of 94.
Hank was a World War II veteran serving in the Navy. He retired from the Agri-Chem Division of Swift and Company. He was a member of Sertoma, served on the board of Florida Speech & Hearing, volunteered for various organizations in Texas and Florida, and was on several committees for his community in Clermont, Florida.
Hank enjoyed raising homing pigeons as a young man, loved music, art, animals, cars, and the beach.
Hank is survived by his wife A. Roberta 'Robin' Hartley, his seven children, Todd (Sally) Hartley, Sherri (Joe) Afryl, Cami Hartley (Scott Finley), Craig Hartley (Traci Chea-dle), Paula (Bob) Taylor, Cindy (Dave) Nichols, and Rinah (Joe) Landry; grandchildren Amy 'Kris' Ball, Marni Afryl (Lucas Jones), John Afryl (Courtney Bailey), Shayna (Jamie) Hufnagel, Jenna (Tyler) Fortenberry, Austin Taylor, Logan Nichols, Brooke Nicbols, Grace Nichols, Amber Morozowski (Jacob Solomon), and Maddie Turner, and great grandsons Charlie Ball, Henry Jones, and Asher Fortenberry. He will be dearly missed by many.
