HENRY J.C.

RODMAN, JR., 69



Chef-AARP



LAKELAND- Henry J.C. Rodman, Jr., died 11/3 at LRMC. Viewing is from 11:30-12 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery. Graveside Service will be 12 pm. Thur.



