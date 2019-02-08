|
|
HENRY R.
BURKE, 85
WINTER HAVEN - Henry R. Burke, 85, died February 2, 2019, in Winter Haven.
He was born July 29, 1933, to Henry H. Burke and Blanche H. Burke in Albany, N.Y. He married Virginia Williams on August 25, 1978 in Emmet, ID. He was a Corporal in the U.S. Army, serving from 1953 to 1955. He was a member of Eagle Lake Baptist Church.
Mr. Burke is survived by his wife Virginia W. Burke; daughters Lisa Kirkley, Winter Haven, Jill Kehr (Mitch), Carrabelle, FL; sons David Burke (Diana) and Donald Burke (Luis), Hollywood, FL; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be March 2, 2019 at 2pm at First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, 2500 U.S. Hwy 17 South, Eagle Lake, FL, 33839.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019