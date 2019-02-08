Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake
2500 U.S. Hwy 17 South
Eagle Lake, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY BURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY R. BURKE


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
HENRY R. BURKE Obituary
HENRY R.
BURKE, 85

WINTER HAVEN - Henry R. Burke, 85, died February 2, 2019, in Winter Haven.
He was born July 29, 1933, to Henry H. Burke and Blanche H. Burke in Albany, N.Y. He married Virginia Williams on August 25, 1978 in Emmet, ID. He was a Corporal in the U.S. Army, serving from 1953 to 1955. He was a member of Eagle Lake Baptist Church.
Mr. Burke is survived by his wife Virginia W. Burke; daughters Lisa Kirkley, Winter Haven, Jill Kehr (Mitch), Carrabelle, FL; sons David Burke (Diana) and Donald Burke (Luis), Hollywood, FL; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be March 2, 2019 at 2pm at First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, 2500 U.S. Hwy 17 South, Eagle Lake, FL, 33839.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.