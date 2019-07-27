|
HENRY V.
BEACOM, Jr., 79
LAKELAND - Henry V. Beacom, Jr., 79, went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Roxyann Beacom and granddaughter, Rachel Beacom.
He is survived by his son, Phillip (Charlena) Beacom; granddaughter, Tiffany (Cory) Jost; great- grandchildren, Isabella and Lucas Jost and grandson, Tyler Beacom.
Son, Kevin (Bridget) Beacom; his grandsons, Christopher, Joshua (Nikki) and Zachary Beacom and granddaughter, Alyssa Beacom; stepsons, Wesley (Liz) Craven and granddaughters, Nicole Oliphant (Matt) and Morgan Craven, Reid (Carol) Craven.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801 on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Polk Senior Games, 515 East Blvd. St., Bartow, FL 33830.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from July 27 to July 28, 2019