The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
72 Lake Morton Dr
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY BEACOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY V. BEACOM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HENRY V. BEACOM Obituary
HENRY V.
BEACOM, Jr., 79

LAKELAND - Henry V. Beacom, Jr., 79, went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Roxyann Beacom and granddaughter, Rachel Beacom.
He is survived by his son, Phillip (Charlena) Beacom; granddaughter, Tiffany (Cory) Jost; great- grandchildren, Isabella and Lucas Jost and grandson, Tyler Beacom.
Son, Kevin (Bridget) Beacom; his grandsons, Christopher, Joshua (Nikki) and Zachary Beacom and granddaughter, Alyssa Beacom; stepsons, Wesley (Liz) Craven and granddaughters, Nicole Oliphant (Matt) and Morgan Craven, Reid (Carol) Craven.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801 on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Polk Senior Games, 515 East Blvd. St., Bartow, FL 33830.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HENRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now