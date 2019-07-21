|
HENRY
ZOFCHAK
WINTER HAVEN - Henry Zofchak, age 74, of Winter Haven, died on July 1, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1944, in Waterman, PA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Emma Zofchak, and his stepmother, Mabel Zofchak.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Zofchak; brothers, Tom Zofchak and Jim Boyer; sisters Patricia Windows, Joyce Blystone, and Karen Catalano; children Jenica Hughs, Kristine Swanson, and six grandchildren.
Henry Zofchak served in the Army in Vietnam, and worked at Carborundum in Falconer, New York, for 32 years. He enjoyed playing golf.
A memorial service will be on Friday, July 26, 2019, at The Solid Rock Church in Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from July 21 to July 22, 2019