HERBERT LEE
SHELTON
LAKELAND - Herbert Lee Shelton passed on to be with Jesus on October 6, 2019, following a brief, but courageous fight with cancer. Herb was born March 28, 1936, in Cullman County, Alabama. Herb is predeceased by his mother Verdie Pierce and father, Gerron Shelton. He is the beloved husband and best friend, of almost 58 years, to Florence Johnson Shelton. He was the loving father of Scott (Shelley), Chris (Claire), and Kayli (Matt Pardy). Herb was Pop to seven grandchildren, who multiplied his joy, -id (Jordyn), Brooke, Zachary, Luke, Isaiah, Lucy, and Mary Margaret. The dear brother of Dot (Charles Johnson), Phyllis (Steve Crowe), Anthony Shelton (Cindy), and Jay Pierce. A loved brother-in-law to Ina Sparks, devoted uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Herb lived most of his life in Auburndale, FL, raising his family, and as an active member of the community. He served in the Air Force from 1953-1955, with eight years in the reserves. Herb and his brother-in-law Charles, co-owned Please U Barber Shop in Auburndale. Herb returned to college, after barbering for ten years. He graduated from Heritage Christian University, in Florence, Alabama, in 1973. He ministered to several churches in the Alabama and Tennessee areas over the next five years. He then returned to Auburndale, and built and remodeled homes, until his retirement in 2005.
Herb loved fishing, boating, gardening, painting, puzzles, story-telling, and trav-el. Herb and Florence were able to travel to all 50 states and a few foreign countries, making many good memories. Herb loved his family and community. He spent many years coaching baseball and softball in the youth leagues. He had a magnetic personality and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by his wife, immediate and extended family, as well as his many friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, October 13, at 2:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Auburndale. Main Street. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Room. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019