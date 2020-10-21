HERBERT M.
QUILLER, 61
LAKE WALES - Herbert M. Quiller of Lake Wales passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Somers Hospice House in Sebring.
He was born October 24, 1958 in Lake Wales to Herb and Jo Anne Quiller. Herbert was a football fan, always rooting for the Florida Gators, and he loved Nascar, he was a Jeff Gordan fan. He attended schools in California, Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina; graduating in Havelock, North Carolina in 1976. He attended college at the College of Albemarle in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was employed with Sealy Mattress for 35 years.
Herbert was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Anne Quiller; and granddaughter. He is survived by his daughters, Tiffanie Quiller of Babson Park, and Danielle Quiller of Babson Park; father, Herb Quiller of Lake Wales; sister, Debra Lang (Gordon) of Lake Wales; five grandchildren; and girlfriend, Paula Morris of Lake Wales.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
.