HERBERT SAUL MERKSAMER
HERBERT SAUL
MERKSAMER

LAKE WALES - Born in Huntington, L.I., New York on February 14, 1941 to Jerome Lawrence Merksamer and Ann Merksamer (Liebowitz), both deceased. He had two
brothers, Joel and Steve (deceased).
He married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn (deceased), on July 3, 1963 and
they had their only child, Edward the following year.
He relocated to Oakville, Ontario, Canada with his family in 1975 where he thrived as a business owner. Retiring to Lake Wales, Florida, he enjoyed golfing, traveling and road trips in his Corvette.
Herb passed suddenly after a brief struggle with cancer on Sept. 25th, 2020 in
his 79th year, at the Winter Haven Hospital.
Beloved father to Edward and daughter in law, Bernadette. Profoundly missed by his grandchildren, Daniel, James, Kaitlyn and Jacob and remembered by nieces, nephews and his many friends across the US and Canada.
A private burial is planned.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
