Or Copy this URL to Share

Share HERBERT's life story with friends and family

Share HERBERT's life story with friends and family

HERBERT

WHITE, 87



LITHIA - Herbert White, 87, joined the Lord on August 31, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1933, in Darlington, South Carolina. Hopewell FH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store