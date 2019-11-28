Home

Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Herman Edward Suits, age 92, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital with his family.
Mr. Suits was born July 16, 1927 in High Point, North Carolina to George Emery and Lela Astridge (Sellars) Suits. He was an Auburndale resident since 1965 coming from Jacksonville, Florida. Herman was an automobile upholstery man, member of the Mustang Club of America, member of the Winter Haven Moose Lodge and a member of Beymer United Methodist Church in Winter Haven. He was a United States Marine. Herman enjoyed NASCAR and spending time with his family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife Helen Miller Suits and 2 brothers: Gilbert & Tommy.
Herman is survived by his loving family: wife: Gail Suits of Auburndale, FL, 3 daughters: Jo Ann Suits (Kelly) Carroll of Devine, TX, Dianne L. Anderson of Nashville, TN, Kristin Suits of Winter Haven, 2 grandsons: J.T. Anderson of Winter Haven, Josh McCoy of Gruene, TX, gt. grandson Gavin Richards of Winter Haven, FL, gt. granddaughter Emery McCoy of Gruene, TX, 3 stepsons: Andrew Smith of Melbourne, FL, Larry (Gail) Smith of South Korea, Rich Smith of Orlando, FL, 6 step grandchildren: Sofia & Ethan Smith of Melbourne, FL, Christian & Mackenzie Smith of South Korea, Trenton & Spencer Smith of Orlando, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of MR. Suits to: Beymer United Methodist Church (Memorial Fund), 700 North Lake Howard Dr., Winter Haven, FL, 33881.
Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30th at Beymer United Methodist Church, 700 N. Lake Howard Dr., Winter Haven.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
