HERMAN GENE DUGGER 88



WINTER HAVEN - Herman Gene Dugger of Winter Haven passed away May 20, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Winter Haven January 16, 1932 to Herman L. and Beulah M. Dugger.

He worked in the family business formally known as Winter Haven Planning Mills from an early age. After becoming President of the business in late 1960s, he changed the name of the business to Haven Building Products, retiring in the late 1990s.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Cynthia Jane Freeman, brother, Gor-don L. Dugger, and sister Jane M. Bessant. He is survived by his wife of over 69 years Margaret (Peggy) Dugger, son Richard Dugger (Alice), daughters Gail D. Anderson and Pamela D. James (Allan), sister, Margaret Ann Wood, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Due to Covid 19, a memorial service was held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, or 'Memorial Fund' at St. John's United Methodist Church.



