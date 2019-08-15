|
|
HERMAN JOHN
LARSON
WINTER HAVEN - Herman John Larson of Winter Haven, Florida residing in Sevierville, Tennessee passed away on August 12, 2019 after a lingering battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully to be with his Lord, friends and loved ones.
Herman was preceded in death by his beloved wife Neva Richardson.
Herman was born in Winter Haven, Florida, son of Dorothy I. Larson and Harold E. Larson on April 7, 1942. He attended Winter Haven High School where he made friends for life. He spent 3 years in the Navy and attended the University of Florida where he received his Bachelors in Broadcasting and Journalism.
Herman traveled throughout Europe and enjoyed many years and work adventures including Cypress Gar-dens, Silver Springs, Weeki Wachee, Fairfield Glade and working beside his devoted wife Neva. He was also a member of the Florida Public Relations Society.
Herman was an avid golfer, friend, and gentleman to many. He enjoyed life and loved his weekly lunches with his golfing buddies. He had 3 hole-in-ones during his lifetime. His one wish was for everyone to take a minute and enjoy life.
He is survived by his daughter Christina Larson and his closest friends with him in the end: Bezo, Chuck, Della, Bill, Ed, Meghan, Sally, his cats (Hemmie and Lily), and many more.
He will be greatly missed, and may he now rest in peace. Love you Dad.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019