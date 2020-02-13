|
HERMAN L.
COLLINS, 60
Critility Safety Officer
SANTE FE, N.M. - Mr. Herman L. Collins, age 60, died February 6, 2020.
Born in Tallahassee, FL, on Feb. 26, 1959, he moved to Sante Fe from Clinton, TN, two weeks ago. He was a safety officer for Critility safety office.
Mr. Collins is survived by his wife Deloris Collins, Oak Ridge, TN; daughter Sheena Collins, Tallahassee, son Astin Pollard, Aiken, S.C., daughters Kayla Collins, Atlanta, GA, Cynthia Gary, Aiken, S.C., 5 sisters: Jernetha Oliver (Clevester), Bartow, Dureatha Samp-son, Tallahassee, Pam-elyn Jackson (Gregory), Haines City, Andrea Jackson, Charlotte, NC, Daytra Jackson, Tallahassee; brother Berry Allen, Winter Haven, brother-in-law John H. Carter (Minnie) Demark, S.C., 1 sister-in-law Elizabeth Ray, Columbia, S.C.; two grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4-6pm at Williams Funeral Home, Bartow. Service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Macedonia M.B. Church.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020