Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
(863) 533-0366
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Macedonia M.B. Church
HERMAN L. COLLINS


1959 - 2020
HERMAN L. COLLINS Obituary
HERMAN L.
COLLINS, 60
Critility Safety Officer

SANTE FE, N.M. - Mr. Herman L. Collins, age 60, died February 6, 2020.
Born in Tallahassee, FL, on Feb. 26, 1959, he moved to Sante Fe from Clinton, TN, two weeks ago. He was a safety officer for Critility safety office.
Mr. Collins is survived by his wife Deloris Collins, Oak Ridge, TN; daughter Sheena Collins, Tallahassee, son Astin Pollard, Aiken, S.C., daughters Kayla Collins, Atlanta, GA, Cynthia Gary, Aiken, S.C., 5 sisters: Jernetha Oliver (Clevester), Bartow, Dureatha Samp-son, Tallahassee, Pam-elyn Jackson (Gregory), Haines City, Andrea Jackson, Charlotte, NC, Daytra Jackson, Tallahassee; brother Berry Allen, Winter Haven, brother-in-law John H. Carter (Minnie) Demark, S.C., 1 sister-in-law Elizabeth Ray, Columbia, S.C.; two grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4-6pm at Williams Funeral Home, Bartow. Service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Macedonia M.B. Church.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
